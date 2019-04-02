Cardiff boss Neil Warnock brands head of referees Mike Riley a 'robot'

3:40 Neil Warnock has accused referees' chief Mike Riley of taking the standard of refereeing backwards in the English game. Neil Warnock has accused referees' chief Mike Riley of taking the standard of refereeing backwards in the English game.

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock has hit out at head of referees Mike Riley for producing officials that act like “robots” and who do not understand the modern game.

Warnock was left fuming after his side controversially lost 2-1 to Chelsea on Sunday. Chelsea's equaliser was allowed to stand when the goalscorer, Cesar Azpilicueta, was in an offside position.

The 70-year-old has called for an overhaul of the current system for training officials, citing the need to lean on the experience of past Premier League referees such as Paul Durkin, Graham Poll, Mark Clattenburg and Mark Halsey.

"I don't think Mike Riley and myself are that close because I have spoken about Mike Riley for many, many years and it still amazes me," Warnock said.

Mike Riley has come in for repeated criticism from Neil Warnock

"When I see people like Paul Durkin and even Graham Poll, who I had my bust-up with at Arsenal - I thought he was Arsenal's best midfielder that day - but he was a top referee. You have people like [Mark] Clattenburg who are absolutely spot on and for me know the game as well as the laws.

"I think it is criminal that they are not involved. Mark Halsey - I know he has been criticised for certain things - he knew how to handle players and people. I am sure he could have given major advice to some of these referees.

"Whereas Mike, I think everybody knows I have always thought Mike Riley was a manufactured referee from the first time I ever saw him. He refereed a game at Hartlepool against me and I don't think he has ever changed since then really.

"So it is difficult because he has been manufactured - almost like a robot - and knows everything about the rules but these people I find struggle to understand the game and the human element and everything.

"Then if you ask them a question they can come up with stats like you have never seen. The stats will be unbelievable in their favour but the common sense thing is not allowed nowadays. It is not in the rules. But the best referees in the world still use it. That is where we don't get any help.

"A lot of referees are like Mike Riley and that is why we have gone backwards in that respect and it is disappointing because I think we have enough ex-referees that could give enough education and enough knowledge to make our referees become the best. I think we have gone backwards now these last couple of years."

Warnock Cardiff were let down by the officials against Chelsea

The FA is looking into Warnock's post-match comments when he told Sky Sports that he thought England has "probably the worst officials" in the world.

"I am sure they will ask me for my observations and I will send them," Warnock said. "I would imagine people in the FA feel quite sorry for me if I am honest."

Man City vs Cardiff Live on

The loss to Chelsea leaves Cardiff five points adrift at the bottom of the table and they face a daunting trip to champions Manchester City on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports, but Warnock says his side cannot afford to feel sorry for themselves.

"You just have to get on with it now. You just have to get onto the next one. You realise that not many more things could go against us really," Warnock said.

"This second half of the season - apart from an earthquake or something - I cannot imagine anything else happening that could be any worse than what we have been through.

"The sooner that VAR comes in the better really to help them out."

But Warnock is under no illusions about the difficulty of the task facing Cardiff at the Etihad Stadium.

"It is a game we have got to try and do our best in and I am sure they will," Warnock said. "I think they have got two teams in their squad and I doubt if any of our squad could get in either of them.

"But I doubt if anybody in the bottom half could get in either of them. They have just taken the Premier League to another level. It is an amazing level.

"You are pitting your wits against the very, very best, possibly in the world, let alone Europe."