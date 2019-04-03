WATCH: Kevin De Bruyne saves Neil Etheridge from a 'fine'

0:23 Kevin De Bruyne admitted to Neil Warnock after the match that he didn't mean his goal which saved Neil Etheridge from being fined! Kevin De Bruyne admitted to Neil Warnock after the match that he didn't mean his goal which saved Neil Etheridge from being fined!

Kevin De Bruyne saved Cardiff goalkeeper Neil Etheridge from a supposed 'fine' after telling Neil Warnock his sixth-minute goal was unintentional.

De Bruyne fired Manchester City in front in their 2-0 victory over the Bluebirds with a mis-hit cross that got the better of the Philippines international at his near post.

After the game, Warnock spoke to Etheridge and De Bruyne when the Belgian admitted he did not mean to score.

Warnock told Sky Sports: "It's funny because coming off I had a chat with him [Etheridge] because he knows he should've saved the first one.

"But he says, 'Gaffer he didn't mean it', so I shouted to Kevin, 'Tell me the truth, did you mean it?'. He said, 'No, I didn't', so I'll let him off."

