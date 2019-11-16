Cardiff City News

Cardiff announce Neil Harris as new manager

Last Updated: 16/11/19 2:07pm

Neil Harris stepped down as Millwall manager last month
Neil Harris stepped down as Millwall manager last month

Cardiff have confirmed former Millwall boss Neil Harris as their new manager, succeeding Neil Warnock.

Harris stepped down as Millwall manager last month, having guided them to a promotion and two FA Cup quarter-finals while in charge.

He was the longest-serving permanent manager in the Championship when he left the club with them 18th in the table, having taken over in March 2015.

Cardiff currently sit 14th in the Championship table, one place ahead of Harris' former side.

More to follow...

