Cardiff City want 'young and offensive' type of manager to succeed Neil Warnock

Neil Warnock's Cardiff reign came to an end on Monday by mutual consent

Cardiff chairman Mehmet Dalman expects the swift appointment of a "younger and offensive type of manager" to succeed Neil Warnock.

Warnock's Cardiff reign came to an end on Monday when he left his position by mutual consent.

The 70-year-old was appointed in October 2016 with the club second-from-bottom in the Sky Bet Championship and guided them to promotion to the Premier League in 2018.

Warnock guided Cardiff to promotion to the Premier League in 2018

Dalman expects Warnock's successor to be appointed by the weekend, with former Millwall manager Neil Harris, Charlton boss Lee Bowyer and Newport's Michael Flynn among the early front-runners.

"Vincent [Tan] wants to take a much more hands-on involvement in the next manager, which is right," Dalman said. "After all, he is the owner of the club.

1:06 Cardiff defender Sol Bamba says he is devastated to see Warnock leave the club Cardiff defender Sol Bamba says he is devastated to see Warnock leave the club

"He wants somebody younger, an offensive type of manager.

"So the process is going on at the moment and we're down to a very small number of names now.

0:40 Former Cardiff striker Michael Chopra says it is no surprise to see Warnock leave Former Cardiff striker Michael Chopra says it is no surprise to see Warnock leave

"I'd be very surprised if we don't announce something in the next 72 hours, certainly by the weekend."

Harris, who took Millwall into the Championship and had a short spell at Cardiff during his playing career, is the early favourite with the bookmakers.

Asked about Harris, who is out of work after leaving Millwall last month, Dalman replied: "Bookies know best.

2:01 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff and Bristol City Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff and Bristol City

"We're still going through the thought process.

"We will go through the names that we have and focus on one of them."

Cardiff are currently 14th in the Championship following relegation from the Premier League last season.