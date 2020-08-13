Kieffer Moore: Cardiff complete signing of Wigan striker

Kieffer Moore has completed his move to Cardiff

Kieffer Moore has completed a permanent transfer to Cardiff City from Wigan Athletic, subject to international clearance.

Wales international Moore netted 10 goals for Wigan during the 2019-20 season, to finish as the club's top goal-scorer in his only campaign at the DW Stadium.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a prolific second half of the campaign, returning crucial goals in Wigan wins over Sheffield Wednesday, Reading, QPR and Hull City to take the club clear of the relegation zone, prior to their points deduction.

The length of the deal is undisclosed.

Moore pictured with Cardiff boss Neil Harris after completing his move

Speaking to the official Cardiff club website, Moore said: "The interest has been there for some time. I'm thrilled to get this over the line.

"I've spoken to the manager and his desire is to get promoted to the Premier League and that is something I share.

"The fans were a deciding factor for me. I know I'm going to play really good football here. The game really suits me. To have the backing from the fans straight away is amazing.

"I'm looking forward to meeting all the boys and getting started."