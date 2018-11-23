Crystal Palace boosted by Christian Benteke's progress after knee injury

1:13 Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says striker Christian Benteke is making 'exceptional' progress as he recovers from knee surgery. Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says striker Christian Benteke is making 'exceptional' progress as he recovers from knee surgery.

Christian Benteke is making 'exceptional' progress in his bid to make a swift return to fitness, says Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson.

Belgium international Benteke, who is yet to register a goal this season, underwent minor knee surgery last month and was expected to be out until the New Year.

But speaking ahead of Palace's visit to Manchester United this weekend, Hodgson provided a positive update on the recovery of their record signing.

"We've still got the longer-term injury concerns, but Connor Wickham actually took part in his first training session in a long time today so that is positive [news]," Hodgson said.

Benteke was unable to score in his first four starts of the season

"Christian Benteke is making exceptionally good progress. And the medical people are very happy with the way that he is applying himself and how hard he is working to come back as soon as possible.

"Scott Dann we think will be back with us on Monday," Hodgson added.

Mamadou Sakho picked up a knock on international duty with France this week

"It's good news for the players that have come back from international football, despite the fact that Mamadou Sakho took a knock in the game [between France and Uruguay on Tuesday night].

"It looks like he is going to be fit as well. So it's positive on that front - we have everyone available that I was expecting to be available."

Wilfried Zaha returns to Old Trafford with Crystal Palace this weekend

Wilfried Zaha withdrew from the Ivory Coast squad for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier with Guinea last week due to a hamstring injury, but Hodgson expects the forward to be fit to face his former club this weekend.

"He got over the injury and he's trained all week," the Palace boss added.

"It's the same with James Tomkins. Both of them were out for that period of time due to the knocks they took but they have both recovered and trained all week during the international break when some of the others have been absent."