Anthony Knockaert should have seen red against Crystal Palace, says Clinton Morrison

Anthony Knockaert picked up a yellow card for a sliding challenge on Luke Milivojevic in the opening moments of Crystal Palace vs Brighton

Clinton Morrison believes Anthony Knockaert should have received a straight red card for his first-minute tackle on Luka Milivojevic.

Knockaert scored the winning goal with a stunning strike against Palace to secure a vital 2-1 away win for Brighton in south London.

Knockaert made it 2-1 with a wonder strike

However. the 27-year-old winger was perhaps fortunate to still be on the pitch having caught Milivojevic with a late challenge in the opening moments of the match.

Knockaert says he spoke to referee Craig Pawson about the incident at half-time, but Morrison felt the challenge deserved a stronger punishment than the yellow he received.

"The referee got it wrong," he told Sky Sports.

"It was a stonewall red card, but it was early in the game and that is why I didn't think he sent him off.

"It's a naughty tackle. I'm not saying he knows what he's doing but it is dangerous the way his leg has gone into him and caught Milivojevic.

3:34 Chris Hughton was delighted with the way his Brighton side managed the game against Crystal Palace in their 2-1 away win at Selhurst Park Chris Hughton was delighted with the way his Brighton side managed the game against Crystal Palace in their 2-1 away win at Selhurst Park

"I don't think he's that kind of player but it's a mistimed tackle. The letter of the law says it is a red card so Crystal Palace will feel aggrieved."

Former Brighton defender Liam Rosenior felt Knockaert was lucky to remain on the pitch.

He added: "He was fortunate to stay in the game, but sometimes referees err on the side of caution - the derby game.

"When Anthony looks at that back he'll be disappointed because it's not a great tackle. I'm delighted for Milivojevic because he didn't stand up [and complain]. It worked out to be Brighton's day today."