Anthony Knockaert should have seen red against Crystal Palace, says Clinton Morrison
Knockaert scored a stunning goal but could have been sent off in the first minute at Selhurst Park
Last Updated: 09/03/19 3:37pm
Clinton Morrison believes Anthony Knockaert should have received a straight red card for his first-minute tackle on Luka Milivojevic.
Knockaert scored the winning goal with a stunning strike against Palace to secure a vital 2-1 away win for Brighton in south London.
However. the 27-year-old winger was perhaps fortunate to still be on the pitch having caught Milivojevic with a late challenge in the opening moments of the match.
Knockaert says he spoke to referee Craig Pawson about the incident at half-time, but Morrison felt the challenge deserved a stronger punishment than the yellow he received.
"The referee got it wrong," he told Sky Sports.
"It was a stonewall red card, but it was early in the game and that is why I didn't think he sent him off.
"It's a naughty tackle. I'm not saying he knows what he's doing but it is dangerous the way his leg has gone into him and caught Milivojevic.
"I don't think he's that kind of player but it's a mistimed tackle. The letter of the law says it is a red card so Crystal Palace will feel aggrieved."
Former Brighton defender Liam Rosenior felt Knockaert was lucky to remain on the pitch.
He added: "He was fortunate to stay in the game, but sometimes referees err on the side of caution - the derby game.
"When Anthony looks at that back he'll be disappointed because it's not a great tackle. I'm delighted for Milivojevic because he didn't stand up [and complain]. It worked out to be Brighton's day today."