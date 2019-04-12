James Tomkins out for Crystal Palace for rest of the season

0:32 Roy Hodgson says losing James Tomkins for the remainder of the campaign is a major blow Roy Hodgson says losing James Tomkins for the remainder of the campaign is a major blow

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has confirmed that James Tomkins has been operated on and will miss the rest of the season after being injured against Newcastle.

The central defender pulled up in the 73rd minute of the 1-0 win at St James' Park last weekend with a groin injury and was replaced by Scott Dann.

Hodgson said at the time that the injury "did not look good" and his fears were confirmed when the 30-year-old underwent surgery this week.

C Palace vs Man City Live on

It means the Palace boss will have to make further changes at the back after Mamadau Sakho suffered a serious knee injury against Leicester in February.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's game against Manchester City, which is live on Sky Sports, Hodgson said: "We lost James Tomkins in the game against Newcastle. He's been operated on so he's going to miss the rest of the season which of course is a major blow coming on top of Mamadou Sakho's injury five or six games ago.

"Those two have been such important pillars in the centre of our defence and have helped us get to where we are.

Mamadou Sakho is another absentee for Palace

"So it's a big ask now for Martin Kelly and Scott Dann. They are going to have to really step into some quite big shoes but I am confident they can do that and they will get their first chance on Sunday."

Tomkins and Sakho were at the heart of the defence when Crystal Palace beat Manchester City 3-2 at the Eitihad Stadium in December.

And Hodgson believes they can upset Pep Guardiola's side again despite missing their first choice centre-backs.

Andros Townsend (L) and Tomkins celebrate the victory at Manchester City in December

"No team is unbeatable, no team poses a threat that you couldn't possibly deal with but everyone understands what a good side they are and what a wonderful season they're having," he added.

"We know all about their attacking talents of which there are many and they are one of the best teams in my opinion in and around the penalty area.

"So it's going to be a task and a big ask for the players but we will be ready for it and we will do our best.

"I just hope we haven't angered them too much so they come here tomorrow trying to make us pay for having the temerity for winning a game on their own patch".