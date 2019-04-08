Wilfried Zaha calls for deterrents to 'scare' off racist individuals

0:38 Wilfried Zaha says only tougher punishments will deter people from racially abusing players and that social media only makes the problem worse Wilfried Zaha says only tougher punishments will deter people from racially abusing players and that social media only makes the problem worse

Wilfried Zaha says social media has made it easy for people to send abusive messages and has called on stronger action to help prevent racism.

The Crystal Palace forward was targeted with alleged racist abuse on Twitter following the club's 1-0 win over Newcastle on Saturday.

Zaha is one of a number of players to have been subjected to alleged racist abuse over the weekend, with fellow Premier League player Troy Deeney acting by disabling comments on his Instagram page.

Asked how he dealt with the own abuse he has received, Zaha told Sky Sports News: "I just tend to laugh at it really.

"The fact that people still do it and I think social media makes it so easy for people to do it all the time. I draw attention to it so that the culprits can get found, but I just laugh at them."

Zaha says tougher sanctions need to be put in place to deter people from sending messages of a racist nature, with Sky Sports' Chris Kamara describing racism as a "disease that is starting to come back".

"It is really sad to see," he added on the latest incidents.

"We wear Kick It Out [clothing] but I feel there needs to be something proper that scares people that they don't just get up and decide just to be racist basically."

Tottenham and England defender Danny Rose has claimed he cannot wait to leave football because he is frustrated at the way authorities handle cases of racism.

Wilfried Zaha was speaking at a Football for Peace (FfP) fundraiser hosted by the Global Gift Foundation charity.



The event helped raise funds to help support FfP projects, including the Football Saves Lives initiative which helps safeguard young people from exposure to social issues such as radicalism, hate crime and mental health problems.