Paul Merson's predictions: Liverpool and Man City face tough Super Sunday tests

Paul Merson is back with his weekly Premier League predictions, but who is he backing in the Liverpool vs Chelsea clash on Super Sunday?

Round 34 in the Premier League kicks off on Friday Night Football as in-form Leicester host Newcastle at the King Power Stadium.

Tottenham put their 100 per cent record from two games at their new stadium on the line against already-relegated Huddersfield on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Attention then turns to The Run In on Super Sunday, as Manchester City travel to Crystal Palace seeking to regain top spot ahead of Liverpool's clash with Chelsea at Anfield. But how does Merson see the action unfolding?

Leicester vs Newcastle (Friday 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League)

In the games Leicester have played of late, teams have had a go at them, but I think Newcastle will sit back and make it difficult and that'll give them a different proposition.

Huddersfield went for it and Bournemouth were the same, but Newcastle will sit back and try to nick a point. So they'll have to be patient. But I'm going to go for Leicester to win.

Under Brendan Rodgers, the players look confident and they're playing very well. I think they're a dangerous team at the moment.

PAUL PREDICTS: 2-0

2:59 Highlights from Leicester's 4-1 win against Huddersfield in the Premier League Highlights from Leicester's 4-1 win against Huddersfield in the Premier League

Tottenham vs Huddersfield (Saturday 12.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League)

Spurs have started off well in their new stadium, there's no doubt about that. They've won the two games without conceding a goal.

They've got to get this game won quickly as they've got a big game coming up next week [second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City].

Harry Kane's injury won't affect them in this game, and I'm not sure he would've played anyway, but over the course of the rest of the season, I think it'll take its toll. This will be a walk in the park.

PAUL PREDICTS: 3-0

Tottenham will be without Harry Kane - but Merson doesn't see any problem

Crystal Palace vs Man City (Sunday 2.05pm, Sky Sports Premier League)

I think Man City win because Palace haven't been great - especially at home. But it's down to pressure, now. They could be 1-0 up and cruising, with five minutes to play. And then from a set play it could be 1-1 and that could be it.

It's getting to that stage. They lacked a bit of cutting edge against Brighton and again in midweek in the Champions League. I don't know if that's them hitting a brick wall.

I think they'll have just about enough here but it'll be a tense game.

PAUL PREDICTS: 1-2

2:59 Highlights from Crystal Palace's 1-0 win against Newcastle in the Premier League Highlights from Crystal Palace's 1-0 win against Newcastle in the Premier League

Liverpool vs Chelsea (Sunday 4.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League)

I'm not sure if Eden Hazard's going to play as the Europa League is a massive competition for Chelsea. For the manager, winning that competition is bigger for him than getting into the top four - for a manager who's never won anything before.

This is a big opportunity for [Maurizio] Sarri so it's a question of what team gets set up for Chelsea. If Chelsea play their full team, and don't worry about next Thursday, this will be game on - no question about that - but I'm just going to go for Liverpool.

Liverpool are going to get nervous. They've not won the league in 29 years, and everyone in the city is talking about it, so there's bound to be nerves. If they can get this game out of the way, Man City will have to do it the hard way.

PAUL PREDICTS: 2-1

2:42 Highlights from Liverpool's 3-1 win over Southampton in the Premier League Highlights from Liverpool's 3-1 win over Southampton in the Premier League

Watford vs Arsenal (Monday 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League)

You just don't know what you're going to get with Arsenal. You watched the way they played against Everton and you'd have thought they were in a relegation battle.

That was poor for a team that was trying to consolidate their position in the top four. They'd have probably been there had they won that game. There's just nothing there.

They can win 10 games on the trot at home, but they haven't kept a clean sheet away from home in the league all season.

Watford usually bully them, and Arsenal will have their minds on the Napoli game at the same time. I fancy a home win, as I think Arsenal have bigger fish to fry.

PAUL PREDICTS: 2-1

3:01 Highlights from Watford's 4-1 win over Fulham in the Premier League Highlights from Watford's 4-1 win over Fulham in the Premier League

This is a massive game for Brighton. They'll have one eye on the Cardiff game to see if they get a result at Burnley, as then a draw here isn't a great result if Cardiff are winning there, and they play them the following week.

I'm going for a draw. I watched Bournemouth last week, and they were disappointing against Burnley, but they do have a go wherever they play and Brighton have been struggling - they were well beaten by Southampton in truth.

I think there will be goals and Brighton just need to get something out of this game.

PAUL PREDICTS: 2-2

2:59 Highlights from Burnley's 3-1 win against Bournemouth in the Premier League Highlights from Burnley's 3-1 win against Bournemouth in the Premier League

Cardiff have to win, it's as simple as that. Burnley got a big result last week [away to Bournemouth], and they've got back to their old ways of last season, hard to play against.

When you come off you think, 'that was a difficult game'. I don't see anything but a Burnley win. Cardiff have to win, but Burnley are a handful when they're at their best.

PAUL PREDICTS: 2-0

3:00 Highlights from Manchester City's 2-0 win over Cardiff in the Premier League Highlights from Manchester City's 2-0 win over Cardiff in the Premier League

Fulham are playing for pride, but they're not good enough. At the end of the day, you've just got to look at them and say they aren't good enough. They let in virtually two goals every game, and I can't see anything but an Everton win.

Everton are playing very well at the moment, or at least in the last two-and-a-half games. They had the second half against Chelsea, then the West Ham game and then beat Arsenal.

I fancy them to win again, very comfortably.

PAUL PREDICTS: 0-3

2:52 Highlights from Everton's win over Arsenal in the Premier League Highlights from Everton's win over Arsenal in the Premier League

It's a question of whether or not Wolves have an FA Cup hangover. How are they going to feel after being 2-0 up with 10 minutes or so to go against Watford?

They threw that away, and I don't know how they're thinking. They'll probably never get another better opportunity than that to reach an FA Cup final. I fancy Southampton.

They're better than where they are in the table. And I think Wolves will be just devastated.

PAUL PREDICTS: 2-1

2:28 A look at some of the key stats surrounding this weekend's Premier League action, which includes Liverpool vs Chelsea and Watford vs Arsenal on MNF A look at some of the key stats surrounding this weekend's Premier League action, which includes Liverpool vs Chelsea and Watford vs Arsenal on MNF

I expect Man United to win this one. They'll do well to turn their Champions League quarter-final with Barcelona around at the Nou Camp, so they've got to fight to get into the top four now.

This is a 'must win' game for them. They've got to get this game won and then focus on that Barcelona second leg. West Ham have flip-flopped and they can't really go anywhere.

They had good stages in the Chelsea game, but it's a bad run of games and their season's finished. It's just a case of getting through it.

PAUL PREDICTS: 3-0