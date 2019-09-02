FA liaising with Crystal Palace following disorder among Aston Villa fans at Selhurst Park

The FA is liaising with Crystal Palace over crowd disturbances involving Aston Villa supporters at the end of the Premier League game at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Footage on social media showed crowd trouble in the away end, with Villa fans involved in clashes with police and stewards following the game as officers used batons to try and contain the disorder.

A man was arrested on suspicion of affray by the Metropolitan Police following the disorder and an investigation is underway.

Sky Sports News understands no injuries have been reported, while the Met Police continue to investigate.

Met Police said in a statement: "At today's match at Selhurst Park between Aston Villa and Crystal Palace there was a small amount of disorder involving away supporters, requiring steward and police intervention.

"A man (no further details) was arrested on suspicion of affray and is currently in custody.

"Body worn footage and CCTV is going to be reviewed and an investigation is underway."

Sky Sports News understands Crystal Palace will review their matchday security after the trouble at the weekend and make all video footage available to police in order to assist their investigation.

Crystal Palace won the Premier League game 1-0 after Jack Grealish was booked for simulation in the build-up to a late Villa equaliser that was ruled out.

Aston Villa and Crystal Palace have yet to comment.