Crystal Palace Women refute Gemma Bryan injury claims

Crystal Palace have disputed claims made by Gemma Bryan that she was not supported by the team after falling victim to a serious knee injury.

Bryan has not played since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament tear in April and took to social media on Friday to explain her current situation.

The 32-year-old, who has scored more than 100 goals for the south London club said she has received "zero communication" from Crystal Palace Women and has been forced to wait for surgery through the NHS.

Bryan said she is "devastated" that another player at the club has received club support and backing after suffering from the same injury but Crystal Palace Women say her assertions are inaccurate.

"Gemma's claim that another player with a similar injury has received different levels of treatment and support is factually incorrect," a Crystal Palace Women's statement read.

"Gemma remained fully paid, beyond the terms of her agreement, until the end of the season when her registration naturally expired.

"She was also offered on-going continued access to rehabilitation support beyond the end of last season."