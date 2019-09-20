Roy Hodgson remains confident Wilfried Zaha will find form

0:45 Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has said he expects more from Wilfried Zaha and is confident the winger's form will improve Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has said he expects more from Wilfried Zaha and is confident the winger's form will improve

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is confident the Eagles will soon see the best of Wilfried Zaha once again.

The 26-year-old winger was a target for both Arsenal and Everton during the summer and is reported to have handed in a late transfer request in the hope of pushing through a move.

After resuming domestic action following a late return from the Africa Cup of Nations, Zaha has so far failed to open his account for the new season or provide any assists.

But Hodgson has said he is not concerned about the Ivory Coast international's form and is confident fans will see Zaha perform at his best again soon.

Hodgson said: "Very few people in our teams have scored goals, we've only scored three so it is quite easy to remember who the goalscorers were.

"As for assists it is only three possible assists, so it is probably a little unkind to start saying 'you are not assisting enough or scoring enough.

"I would say that we expect a lot more from Wilf in terms of assists and goals and I think that we are going to get it."

Wilfried Zaha in action during the Premier League match against Aston Villa at Selhurst Park

Despite a move not coming to fruition for Zaha during the summer transfer window, there remains speculation around his future as teams are reportedly still interested in luring the winger - who is under contract until 2023 - away from Selhurst Park in January.

Hodgson added: "His attitude in training and the way he has approached the games, especially the last three games, he has been very good after he came over the initial disappointment that he didn't get his way in the transfer window.

"Once he got over that and came to terms with the fact now he has got to buckle down, for his club and his team-mates, manager, coaching staff and for himself, I think he has been very good.

"I have actually been very pleased with him in the last three games, but I can't deny the fact he hasn't had an assist or a goal."