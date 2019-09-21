Wilfried Zaha hits out at Crystal Palace team-mates

Wilfried Zaha has told a fans site he remains committed to doing well for Palace

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has told his team-mates he “can’t play in every position” as he suggested they have underperformed so far this season.

Palace began the season well enough and consecutive wins away to Manchester United and at home to Aston Villa at the end of August appeared to show positive progress.

But a 4-0 defeat away to Tottenham in their last match suggested there is still much room for improvement and Zaha - who was linked with a move to Arsenal or Everton over the summer and who is understood by Sky Sports to have handed in a transfer request - has spoken out.

0:45 Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has said he expects more from Wilfried Zaha and is confident the winger's form will improve Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has said he expects more from Wilfried Zaha and is confident the winger's form will improve

Speaking to Crystal Palace fans website HLTCO, Zaha said: "As much as I do on the pitch, I can't play in every position.

"I give 100 per cent, but there are 11 on the pitch and everyone needs to pull their weight."

As for the transfer speculation during the close-season, the Ivory Coast international added: "What happened in the summer happened… there were things I was told that did not happen and I was not happy about it. But I'm still a Palace player and want to do well for the club.

"The fans care about your wellbeing and I will always love Palace - whatever happens."

Palace manager Hodgson offered his support to Zaha ahead of Sunday's game with Wolves at Selhurst Park, although he admitted he expects a greater return in terms of goals and assists.

"His attitude in training and the way he has approached the games, especially the last three games, he has been very good after he came over the initial disappointment that he didn't get his way in the transfer window," said Hodgson.

"Once he got over that and came to terms with the fact now he has got to buckle down, for his club and his team-mates, manager, coaching staff and for himself, I think he has been very good.

"I have actually been very pleased with him in the last three games, but I can't deny the fact he hasn't had an assist or a goal."