Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson relaxed on Wilfried Zaha’s future

Roy Hodgson has reiterated his desire to keep Wilfried Zaha at Crystal Palace - but also insists the club are prepared for every eventuality.

The forward handed in a transfer request in the summer but Palace rejected offers from Arsenal and Everton to keep the 27-year-old at Selhurst Park.

And despite chairman Steve Parish stating he would allow the player to leave in January for the right club at the right price, Hodgson remains philosophical on the situation.

"Wilfried Zaha is not for sale so I don't need any assurances (from the board)," said Hodgson. "We are not trying to sell Wilfried Zaha. We want to keep Wilfried Zaha.

"But what assurances can people give? I suppose I have the assurance there is no-one at the club anxious to sell Wilfried Zaha.

"Of course, you never know where bids are going to come from and I suppose every time there is a serious bid for one of your players the board of directors need to take it seriously."

'Palace need to strengthen'

Regardless of what the future may hold for Zaha at the club, one thing Hodgson remains certain about is the need to strengthen the squad next month.

Although Palace are comfortably ninth in the table at the moment, the Eagles are missing a number of key players, including left-backs Patrick van Aanholt and Jeffrey Schlupp, centre-back Gary Cahill and winger Andros Townsend.

"Everyone is aware we need to strengthen because there are certain areas we don't have the cover or the competition that we need," Hodgson added.

"I believe they (the board) will be trying to help put that right but again, you can't get assurances.

"You can only get people agreeing with you that this is what needs to be done and that this should be the next step going forward.

"Hopefully that leads to some players coming through the door that will make the squad stronger and increase the competition."

