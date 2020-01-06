Crystal Palace appeal Luka Milivojevic red card after FA Cup defeat to Derby

Crystal Palace midfielder Luka Milivojevic was sent off against Derby

Crystal Palace are appealing the red card shown to Luka Milivojevic during the FA Cup defeat against Derby County on Sunday.

Milivojevic was shown a straight red after referee Michael Oliver used a pitchside monitor to view a confrontation between the Palace captain and Tom Huddlestone.

Oliver made a rare trip to the VAR screen to send off Milivojevic as Derby shocked their Premier League hosts with a 1-0 victory at Selhurst Park.

Palace are citing four previous examples of similar incidents which did not result in red cards.

The incidents are:

Anwar El Ghazi appearing to aim headbutt at team-mate Tyrone Mings during Aston Villa vs West Ham on 16 Sep. Ref was Mike Dean. Went to VAR. No yellow.

Kyle Walker appearing to headbutt Alireza Jahanbakhsh during Man City vs Brighton in FA Cup semi-final. 31 mins. Ref was Anthony Taylor. Goes to VAR. Walker gets yellow card.

Moussa Sissoko headbutts Nathan Redmond in Southampton vs Tottenham on 9 March. Ref was Kevin Friend. Sissoko and Redmond get yellow cards. 87 mins.

Harry Kane moves his head towards Cesar Azpilicueta during Chelsea vs Tottenham on 27 Feb. Ref Andre Marriner takes no action. 24 mins

MIlivojevic is a facing three-match ban for violent conduct

If he receives the full suspension, Milivojevic would miss games against Arsenal, Man City and Southampton.