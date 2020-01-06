Crystal Palace appeal Luka Milivojevic red card after FA Cup defeat to Derby
Last Updated: 06/01/20 10:44pm
Crystal Palace are appealing the red card shown to Luka Milivojevic during the FA Cup defeat against Derby County on Sunday.
Milivojevic was shown a straight red after referee Michael Oliver used a pitchside monitor to view a confrontation between the Palace captain and Tom Huddlestone.
Oliver made a rare trip to the VAR screen to send off Milivojevic as Derby shocked their Premier League hosts with a 1-0 victory at Selhurst Park.
Palace are citing four previous examples of similar incidents which did not result in red cards.
The incidents are:
- Anwar El Ghazi appearing to aim headbutt at team-mate Tyrone Mings during Aston Villa vs West Ham on 16 Sep. Ref was Mike Dean. Went to VAR. No yellow.
- Kyle Walker appearing to headbutt Alireza Jahanbakhsh during Man City vs Brighton in FA Cup semi-final. 31 mins. Ref was Anthony Taylor. Goes to VAR. Walker gets yellow card.
- Moussa Sissoko headbutts Nathan Redmond in Southampton vs Tottenham on 9 March. Ref was Kevin Friend. Sissoko and Redmond get yellow cards. 87 mins.
- Harry Kane moves his head towards Cesar Azpilicueta during Chelsea vs Tottenham on 27 Feb. Ref Andre Marriner takes no action. 24 mins
MIlivojevic is a facing three-match ban for violent conduct
If he receives the full suspension, Milivojevic would miss games against Arsenal, Man City and Southampton.