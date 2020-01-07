Nabil Bentaleb: Crystal Palace interested in Schalke midfielder

Nabil Bentaleb is currently training with Schalke's second team after recovering from a knee injury

Crystal Palace are interested in Schalke midfielder Nabil Bentaleb, according to a source in Germany.

The former Tottenham academy graduate is for sale this month and wants to move back to England.

Schalke have confirmed to Sky in Germany, however, there is yet to be a formal approach from Palace.

The 25-year-old has not been part of Schalke's first team for a year due to unprofessional behaviour, including being late and failing to report for German lessons.

He is currently training with their second team after recovering from a knee injury, while the first team is on a winter training camp in Spain.

Wilfried Zaha's desire to win major honours during his career prompted his decision to hire super-agent Pini Zahavi

Meanwhile Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha's representatives have also held preliminary talks with Bayern Munich following his decision to hire super agent Pini Zahavi.

