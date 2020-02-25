Crystal Palace defender Martin Kelly backs Ocean Rescue

1:47 Crystal Palace's Martin Kelly visited a local school to help raise awareness about the Sky Ocean Rescue campaign, which is supported by club charity the Palace For Life Foundation Crystal Palace's Martin Kelly visited a local school to help raise awareness about the Sky Ocean Rescue campaign, which is supported by club charity the Palace For Life Foundation

Crystal Palace defender Martin Kelly has given his support to Sky's Ocean Rescue campaign and says the key is "making small changes".

Kelly visited a school in south London to speak about the subject and to help launch two competitions around topics to reduce food waste and single plastic use in lunch boxes.

Chelsea and Newcastle have previously contributed to the campaign, reducing their use of plastic at matches and on the training ground.

"It makes you realise that there is some stuff going on and we are clever enough as a human race to understand what is good and what is bad for us," Kelly told Sky Sports.

"So I think if we can put into perspective what we need here on earth, we've got amazing stuff here, it will be good for us to get on board and make a difference.

"It's a subject that needs to be spoken about on a grand scale but if you take baby steps, make small changes, use less plastic, then it can really make a difference."

Sky Ocean Rescue is raising awareness of the environmental issues caused by single-use plastic and helping to clean up our waters.