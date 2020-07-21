Nathan Ferguson joins Crystal Palace on three-year deal

Nathan Ferguson has joined Crystal Palace after his West Brom contract expired

Crystal Palace have signed Nathan Ferguson on a three-year deal after his contract at West Brom expired.

The 19-year-old right-back looked set to join the Eagles during the January transfer window for a fee that could have risen to £10m, only for concerns to arise over his medical that stalled the deal.

✍️ Welcome to Palace, Nathan Ferguson!#CPFC — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 21, 2020

But with Ferguson - who has been with West Brom since he was eight - now a free agent, he has finally made his move to Selhurst Park, with a training compensation fee to the Baggies to be agreed.

Ferguson told the club's website: "It's great to be here. Crystal Palace is a great club in my opinion, and I feel like there's a lot that I can bring to the team.

"I'm so happy to be here and I can't wait to get started."

Last month West Brom boss Slaven Bilic called on UEFA to do more to protect clubs against losing players they have nurtured from moving on for just training compensation.

"Basically, there's no point to have the academies, because you can't tie the player up for long periods until he reaches a certain age," Bilic told Sky Sports News last month.

"The player, the agent, the parents or whatever, they just take him and that has to be changed, because we are a good club, and we can't buy another Nathan Ferguson."