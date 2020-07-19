Patrick van Aanholt: Crystal Palace defender needs shoulder surgery

Patrick van Aanholt injured his right shoulder against Manchester United

Patrick van Aanholt will have an operation on his dislocated shoulder following his injury in Crystal Palace's defeat to Manchester United.

Palace feared the worst after Van Aanholt left the field on a stretcher in Thursday's 2-0 defeat in the Premier League.

Speaking ahead of Monday's visit to Wolves, manager Roy Hodgson admitted the Dutch defender could miss the start of next season.

Hodgson said: "Pat has dislocated his shoulder and will require surgery."

Van Aanholt's injury would have been tough to take for Hodgson, whose side ended the night without a point having produced a valiant display at Selhurst Park, forcing United goalkeeper David de Gea into a string of fine saves.

They also had a goal overturned by VAR that would have made it 1-1 when Jordan Ayew was deemed to be an inch offside when turning home Wilfried Zaha's cross.