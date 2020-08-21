Crystal Palace: Jeffrey Schlupp, James McArthur, Martin Kelly, Stephen Henderson sign new deals

James McArthur and Jeffrey Schlupp are among the Crystal Palace quartet to have signed new deals

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has been handed a boost ahead of the new season after four players signed contract extensions.

Jeffrey Schlupp, James McArthur, Martin Kelly and Stephen Henderson will all now be remaining at Selhurst Park.

Ghana international Schlupp has played 97 times fort Palace since joining from Leicester in 2017 and is pleased to have the opportunity to add to that tally.

"Last season was a difficult one at times due to injuries," he told the club's website.

"However, I'm delighted to have finished it off with a goal against Spurs, feeling 100% and extending my time with the club.

"I'm already looking forward to hitting the ground running in a few weeks' time when the season restarts."

📝 Jeff extends.

📝 Macca extends.

📝 Kelly extends.

📝 Henderson extends. #CPFC — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 21, 2020

Midfielder McArthur will be embarking on his seventh campaign with the club having been a regular in the side since joining from Wigan.

"When I arrived here in 2014, I didn't consider the fact that, six years later, I would be making my 200th appearance for the club as I did against Bournemouth last season," the Scotland international said.

"I'm proud of what the club has achieved during my time and I'm delighted to be carrying on here."

Martin Kelly has also extended his stay at Selhurst Park

Kelly, who has played 145 times for the Eagles since his move from Liverpool, said: "Having lived here for six years, my family are settled in south London and I'm extremely happy at Palace; it's a close-knit club.

"I'm proud to have played my part in us establishing eight consecutive seasons in the Premier League, and I'm looking forward to seeing what this squad can achieve this coming season."

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Henderson, signed from Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2019, is also keen to play his part.

Stephen Henderson is yet to play for Palace's first team but is ready to be called upon if needed

Henderson said: "I've really enjoyed working with Dean [Kiely], plus Wayne [Hennessey] and Vicente [Guaita], too; it's a great group to be part of.

"I'm delighted to continue my time with Palace, and I'm ready to contribute should I be called upon."

Crystal Palace will begin the 2020/21 season with a home game against Southampton on September 12.

