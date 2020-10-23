Jack Butland: Crystal Palace goalkeeper tests positive for coronavirus

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland has tested positive for coronavirus.

The England international joined Palace from Stoke last week on a three-year contract but immediately returned a positive Covid-19 test and has been self-isolating in a London hotel.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson is already without Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey after he was ruled out until January at the earliest with a heel injury.

Image: Vicente Guaita has started in goal for all five of Crystal Palace's Premier League games this season

Hodgson said: "It's very unfortunate for Wayne, who of course picked up a serious injury in the last international break. We were forced to act because we know he's going to be out until at least January and then we don't know what the future will hold for him even then.

"We needed to bring somebody in but no sooner did Jack sign did he test positive for coronavirus. He's stuck in a hotel room in London with a very boring existence.

"He's self-isolating to take another test, hopefully be cleared and then I can answer the question a bit more about what it's like that he's with us.

"The good news is he's feeling good, good but disappointed and frustrated that he's seeing four walls and nothing else."

Image: Gary Cahill was injured in a tackle that saw Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk sent off

Hodgson will also be without Gary Cahill and Jordan Ayew for Saturday's game against his former side Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Cahill injured his shin when tackled by Lewis Dunk during last weekend's draw with Brighton. Dunk was sent off for the challenge.

"Gary's not very good I'm afraid," said Hodgson. "It was a nasty injury, so we're still assessing it.

"He won't be able to play on Saturday unless something miraculous happens tonight (Friday), but I'm hopeful it won't keep him out for weeks on end. But it's too soon after the kick he took [to know fully]."

Image: Jordan Ayew missed last weekend's draw with Brighton after testing positive for coronavirus

Ayew, meanwhile, remains in self-isolation due to a positive Covid-19 test.

"We've spoken a couple of times on the phone of course because he's self-isolating," said Hodgson.

"Certainly the last time I spoke to him, I think at the end of yesterday (Thursday), he felt he had no symptoms but was disappointed the test came up negative and to risk missing two games."