Jack Butland: Crystal Palace sign Stoke goalkeeper on three-year deal

Crystal Palace have signed former England goalkeeper Jack Butland from Stoke on a three-year deal for an initial fee of £1m, which could rise significantly with add-ons.

The 27-year-old has joined after Palace No 2 goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey suffered a heel injury on international duty with Wales and will provide competition for Vicente Guaita.

Butland, who won the first of his nine England caps under Palace manager Roy Hodgson, was relegated from the Premier League with Stoke in 2018 and has struggled for form in the Championship.

He is the fifth new arrival at Selhurst Park since last season, after Eberechi Eze, Michy Batshuayi and Nathan Ferguson all signed during the regular transfer window, while academy graduate Nathaniel Clyne returned to the club on a short-term deal.

Having secured Butland's services, Palace chairman Steve Parish said: "We have added another experienced player of high calibre to our squad in Jack. It marks a really successful window for us, with five quality signings, adding great depth to Roy's squad."

Hodgson added: "I'm very happy that the club has managed to acquire the signature of Jack to join us and compete for a place amongst our goalkeepers at the club. Jack is a player that I worked with for four years at England.

Crystal Palace

Brighton and Hove Albion Sunday 18th October 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

"His last game for me as England manager was a very unfortunate one where he broke his ankle and that cost him his place in the 2016 Euros. But I've always believed in Jack's potential.

"I am aware that his last spell at Stoke hasn't been the happiest one for him but I sincerely believe that with his qualities, coming to a new club will enable him to resurrect his career and show once again what a good goalkeeper he is."

Butland, who was in the final year of his contract at Stoke, had not made an appearance under Michael O'Neill this season.

He made 168 appearances for the Potters following his move from Birmingham for £3.5m in January 2013.

Gunn signs for Potters on loan

In response to Butland's departure, Stoke have brought in Southampton goalkeeper Angus Gunn on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old completed the formalities of his switch before the 5pm deadline on Friday, but the deal was not concluded in time for him to be involved in Saturday's Championship clash with Luton at Kenilworth Road.

👀 A new name between the sticks...



🙌 Angus Gunn is a Potter!#SCFC 🔴⚪️ — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) October 16, 2020

Gunn started his career with Manchester City before a move to Southampton two years ago and has since made 22 Premier League appearances for the south coast club.

He was also a key member of the Norwich side that secured promotion to the top flight in 2019, making 46 league appearances while on loan at Carrow Road.

