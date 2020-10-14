Nathaniel Clyne returns to Crystal Palace on short-term contract

Crystal Palace have re-signed defender Nathaniel Clyne on a short-term deal following his summer release from Liverpool.

The 29-year-old joins on a free transfer, eight years after leaving the club.

Clyne featured 137 times for the Eagles before joining Southampton in 2012, where he spent three years before moving to Liverpool in 2015.

Having missed last season with cruciate knee ligament damage, Clyne has trained with Palace over recent weeks in a bid to regain his fitness and played 45 minutes for the U23s against Aston Villa earlier this month.

He told the club's official website: "I'm a London boy, this is where I grew up. I'm back home and all my family and friends are here.

"It's surreal being back, I'm enjoying it, and hopefully I can just crack on and enjoy my football again."

Image: The move reunites Clyne with manager Roy Hodgson, who handed the right-back his first senior England call-up six years ago

Chairman Steve Parish added: "Nathaniel is a fantastic character to have around this squad and we are delighted to secure his services for the upcoming period.

"He is a first-rate professional, just as he was when I first met him more than a decade ago.

"His presence and experience will be invaluable."

A domestic transfer window between Premier League and EFL clubs remains open until October 16 - dubbed Deadline Day Two - but how does it work?

The international deadline - where English clubs could buy, sell and loan players from abroad - closed on October 5, but an agreement between Premier League and EFL teams means players can still be transferred in England.

Following consultation between the leagues - and because FIFA allows a summer transfer window to run for up to 12 weeks - Premier League clubs can still do business with EFL sides for a further 11 days in a bid to bolster their squads.

They can make loan or permanent signings, as well as selling, but there cannot be transfers between Premier League teams.

All EFL clubs can still do domestic business with any English team up until Deadline Day Two on Friday.

The domestic transfer window will run until 5pm on Friday, October 16.