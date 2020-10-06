Deadline Day Two: What deals can be done in the domestic transfer window and when does it close?

A domestic transfer window between Premier League and EFL clubs remains open until October 16 - dubbed Deadline Day Two - but how does it work?

The international deadline - where English clubs could buy, sell and loan players from abroad - closed on October 5, but an agreement between Premier League and EFL teams means players can still be transferred in England.

How will the domestic transfer window work?

Following consultation between the leagues - and because FIFA allows a summer transfer window to run for up to 12 weeks - Premier League clubs can still do business with EFL sides for a further 11 days in a bid to bolster their squads.

They can make loan or permanent signings, as well as selling, but there cannot be transfers between Premier League teams.

All EFL clubs can still do domestic business with any English team up until Deadline Day Two next Friday.

When will it close?

The domestic transfer window will run until 5pm on Friday, October 16.

There are a few players who could still move from the EFL to the Premier League.

Tottenham are in talks to sign Joe Rodon from Swansea while Manchester United have been linked with Watford winger Ismaila Sarr.

Brentford forward Said Benrahma remains at hot prospect, as do the likes of Bournemouth's Josh King and Todd Cantwell from Norwich.

Head HERE for an in-depth look at which players could move in the domestic transfer window...

Keep up-to-date with all the latest in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also see all the latest Done Deals in July, August, September and October, plus the Premier League ins and outs.

Sky Sports News will also be across all the latest comings and goings with updates on rumours, done deals and analysis.