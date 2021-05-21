Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson preparing for emotional farewell

Roy Hodgson has admitted Sunday will be an emotional day for him as he prepares to step down as Crystal Palace manager after nearly four years in charge.

In total, the 73-year-old has spent more than 45 years coaching, starting out as a manager in 1976 with Halmstad in Sweden, and has overseen top-flight stability at his boyhood club since taking over Palace in September 2017.

On his imminent departure, Roy Hodgson said: "There have been so many touching gestures that I have experienced these last couple of days.

"There's no doubt that my departure from Crystal Palace, the way it's been handled and the way people have reacted to it, will live very long in the memory.

"I could not have expected it to be as good as it's been, I've been humbled by it.

"It's nice to know when you step aside from Palace after four years, and maybe even step aside from football after 45-and-a-half years, that you've been appreciated for what you've done in the game. I'm really proud of that."

Hodgson was given a guard of honour by both Palace and Arsenal teams on Wednesday after his departure was announced the previous day and he will take his final bow at former club Liverpool with the fourth-placed Reds aiming to secure qualification for next season's Champions League.

"We might not get out of Anfield if we win, that could be the only problem," Hodgson said ahead of the Premier League game.

"We might be locked in the dressing room for a good while. But we are an honest bunch here, there's no doubting that.

"I don't know if we can be good enough to go up to Anfield and win, but I do know that whatever 11 players put that Crystal Palace shirt on they will be busting a gut to win."

'Eze has a bright future'

Hodgson also promised Eberechi Eze has a "bright future" after revealing he has spoken to the Crystal Palace playmaker in length following his serious Achilles injury.

Eze has been one of the standout performers of Hodgson's final season in charge at Selhurst Park, but the 22-year-old faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a training-ground injury earlier this week.

"I had a long chat with him this morning," Hodgson said ahead of his Palace farewell at former club Liverpool on Sunday.

"We were concerned of course when that (injury) happens after such a good season, a first season.

"The world couldn't have been better or rosier when that injury occurred. One is then concerned that is going to have a catastrophic effect on the player himself.

"But I've been very impressed by his resilience and mental approach to the subject.

"He will recover and will recover quicker than is normally possible to recover. In the meantime he's going to have to accept that these tests of his mental capacity are part and parcel of football.

"He's learnt so early on and he has got a bright future, this young man. He will get over it and come back stronger."

