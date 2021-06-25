Lucien Favre: Crystal Palace talks with former Borussia Dortmund manager break down

Lucien Favre has had a last-minute change of heart and will not be appointed Crystal Palace manager.

Sky Sports News exclusively revealed last Friday that Palace were keen to speak to Favre, who was sacked as Borussia Dortmund manager last December.

After a number of positive talks, Favre, 63, had agreed to become the new Palace manager and replace Roy Hodgson, who left the role at the end of the 2020/21 season.

Only a work permit and the finalising of contracts with his backroom team was keeping Palace from officially announcing his appointment.

The late U-turn is a significant blow to Palace as transfer plans with Favre were already under way.

Image: Nuno Espirito Santo was also close to being appointed Palace's new boss

Favre became the frontrunner for the role after talks with former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo broke down.

Palace's initial preference was to appoint a manager with Premier League experience but with time ticking and a number of players contemplating their contractual situations, the club has relaxed its requirements to help speed up the appointment.

Favre's reputation for developing youth players had interested the Premier League side, who are insistent their next boss integrates players from their successful academy.

The Eagles have also considered Frank Lampard, Patrick Vieira, Swansea manager Steve Cooper, and highly-rated coach Valerien Ismael, who swapped Barnsley for West Brom on Thursday.

Hodgson departed his boyhood club after four years in charge and guided the Eagles to a 14th-placed finish in the top flight in his final season.