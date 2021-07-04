Patrick Vieira: Ex-Arsenal captain set to be announced as new Crystal Palace manager

Patrick Vieira is set to be announced as the new Crystal Palace manager.

Palace wanted a new boss in charge ahead of Monday's return to pre-season training.

Talks in London throughout the week went well after an initial agreement was reached on Tuesday.

Palace's initial preference was to appoint a manager with Premier League experience but with time ticking and a number of players contemplating their contractual situations, the club has relaxed its requirements to help speed up the appointment.

Sporting director Dougie Freedman will work closely with Vieira on all football matters, primarily transfers - an area that caused talks with Nuno Espirito Santo to break down three weeks ago.

Image: Lucien Favre turned down the opportunity to take charge of Crystal Palace

Vieira was not first choice but Palace's quick decision to turn to him after Lucien Favre's last-minute U-turn ensures contract talks with a number of players will involve the new boss.

One out-of-contract player Vieira cannot call upon is Patrick van Aanholt, who has decided to leave the club to seek a fresh challenge.

Palace insist the new manager will work closely with their academy and Vieira's work with Manchester City's development side has been recognised.

Palace's academy was promoted to Category One nearly a year ago.

Vieira last managed Ligue 1 club Nice, first taking charge in the summer of 2018 before being sacked in December last year following a run of five defeats in all competitions.

The former Arsenal captain, who won three Premier Leagues and four FA Cups with the Gunners, previously coached at Manchester City before spending two and a half years in the United States in charge of MLS side New York City.

Vieira, a World Cup winner with France in 1998, was linked with Newcastle back in 2018, while in 2019 Arsene Wenger backed his former captain to become Arsenal manager in the future.

1:25 Andros Townsend shares his thoughts on Patrick Vieira's expected appointment at Crystal Palace and discusses his own future at Selhurst Park

Palace's search almost over?

Favre's shock U-turn last week prompted Palace to draw up a fresh list of candidates to replace Roy Hodgson given the Swiss' appointment was on the verge of being confirmed.

Only a work permit and the finalising of contracts with his backroom team kept Palace from unveiling Favre, but after turning the opportunity down the 63-year-old told them he had not rejected them for another club, despite reports suggesting otherwise.

Image: Nuno Espirito Santo was also close to being appointed Palace's new boss

The Eagles have also considered Frank Lampard, Swansea manager Steve Cooper, and highly-rated coach Valerien Ismael, who swapped Barnsley for West Brom last Thursday.

It was unclear if Lampard and Eddie Howe remained on the shortlist after Favre's decision, while there was a belief last week it was too late to bring Burnley boss Sean Dyche to Selhurst Park.

Hodgson departed his boyhood club after four years in charge and guided the Eagles to a 14th-placed finish in the top flight in his final season.