Crystal Palace transfer news: Wayne Hennessey leaves and Remi Matthews comes in during goalkeeper reshuffle

Crystal Palace have confirmed that goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has left the club following the recent expiry of his contract, with the Eagles immediately adding to their squad options with the signing of another stopper, Remi Matthews.

Hennessey departs after seven years in south London, having made 132 appearances and secured 37 clean sheets for the club, while also becoming Wales' most-capped goalkeeper of all time with 96 appearances.

The 34-year-old has fallen out of favour at Palace, and was behind Vicente Guaita and Jack Butland in the pecking order at Selhurst Park

"Everyone at the club would like to thank Wayne for his contribution, and wish him the very best for the future," a Palace statement read.

Hennessey has been linked with a move to several Premier League clubs, with Aston Villa and Chelsea reportedly interested.

Welcome to Palace, Remi Matthews ✍️



The 27-year-old keeper joins on a two-year deal!#CPFC | https://t.co/utMcYSDkhb — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 13, 2021

Competition for places would have been even greater, too, after Palace also announced the signing of Matthews on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old shot-stopper most recently played for Sunderland, but has acquired a range of experience across the Football League. He began his career at his local side Norwich, spending his time in the Canaries' Academy while making several loan moves to sides such as Doncaster Rovers, Plymouth Argyle and Bolton Wanderers.

Back-up goalkeeper Stephen Henderson has also left the club after two years with Palace.

Palace have appointed Patrick Vieira as their new manager on a three-year contract, with the Frenchman looking to shape his squad before the start of the new season.