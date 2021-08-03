Crystal Palace transfer news: Arsenal's Reiss Nelson subject of interest on loan

Crystal Palace are interested in signing Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson on loan.
Arsenal will allow academy product Nelson, 21, to leave in the summer transfer window as his game time is likely to be limited next season.
Nelson, who made nine appearances for the Gunners in all competitions last season, is one of a number of players Palace are looking at.
Bournemouth forward Arnaud Danjuma and RB Leipzig's Ademola Lookman, who spent last season on loan at Fulham in the Premier League are also of interest.
Palace are managed by former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira.
Trending
- Neville: Kane on collision course with Spurs
- Kohli: I have to believe I'm the best
- Two Lukaku bids rejected but Chelsea determined
- Celtic sign Hart and McCarthy
- Top five drivers of Formula 1 2021 so far
- Xhaka close to agreeing new Arsenal deal
- Man Utd transfer rumours: 10 could leave Old Trafford
- Russell drives Mercedes as 2022 tests ramp up
- Everton would sell Rodriguez if price is right
- Arsenal transfer rumours: Martinez off the cards, Asensio next?
The Eagles signed Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher on a season-long loan last week, meaning the club are allowed one further loan deal with a fellow Premier League club.
Palace begin the new domestic league season at Chelsea on August 14.