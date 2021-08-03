Crystal Palace transfer news: Arsenal's Reiss Nelson subject of interest on loan

Reiss Nelson, 21, made nine appearances in all competitions for Arsenal last season; Crystal Palace, managed by former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira, also interested in Bournemouth forward Arnaud Danjuma and RB Leipzig's Ademola Lookman

Arsenal midfielder Reiss Nelson (PA)
Image: Reiss Nelson's last appearance for Arsenal came in an FA Cup win against Newcastle in January

Crystal Palace are interested in signing Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson on loan.

Arsenal will allow academy product Nelson, 21, to leave in the summer transfer window as his game time is likely to be limited next season.

Nelson, who made nine appearances for the Gunners in all competitions last season, is one of a number of players Palace are looking at.

Bournemouth forward Arnaud Danjuma and RB Leipzig's Ademola Lookman, who spent last season on loan at Fulham in the Premier League are also of interest.

Palace are managed by former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira.

The Eagles signed Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher on a season-long loan last week, meaning the club are allowed one further loan deal with a fellow Premier League club.

Palace begin the new domestic league season at Chelsea on August 14.

