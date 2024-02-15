Roy Hodgson: Crystal Palace manager stable in hospital after being taken ill during training

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is stable and undergoing tests in hospital having been taken ill during training on Thursday.

The club had earlier announced the 76-year-old's press conference, which had been scheduled for Thursday afternoon, had been cancelled as a result.

An update from the club read: "Unfortunately, today's press conference will no longer take place as scheduled as Roy Hodgson was taken ill during this morning's training session."

Crystal Palace sit 15th in the top flight, five points above the relegation zone, ahead of the upcoming clash with third-from-bottom Everton on Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports and kick-off 8pm.

Hodgson took charge of his 200th match as Eagles manager on Monday when his side were beaten 3-1 at Selhurst Park by Chelsea.

The former England boss is in his second spell in charge of the south London club, having returned for the final 10 games of last season when he signed a short-term deal to take over from the sacked Patrick Vieira.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg is reporting that Crystal Palace are on the verge of announcing the appointment of Oliver Glasner in place of Hodgson as manager.