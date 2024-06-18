Crystal Palace: Premier League 2024/25 fixtures and schedule

Crystal Palace will start their 2024/25 Premier League season with three London derbies against Brentford - live on Sky Sports - West Ham and Chelsea.

The Eagles begin their season with a trip to the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday August 18, live on Sky Sports, with kick-off at 2pm.

This will be followed by their first home game of the season against West Ham before another trip across London to Chelsea on August 31.

The first derby against Brighton will be on December 14 at the Amex, before the return fixture at Selhurst Park on April 5.

Boxing Day will see Crystal Palace travel to Bournemouth, with Eagles concluding their campaign away to Liverpool on May 25.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

18: Brentford (a) - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm

24: West Ham (h)

31: Chelsea (a)

September

14: Leicester (h)

21: Man Utd (h)

28: Everton (a)

October

5: Liverpool (h)

19: Nottingham Forest (a)

26: Tottenham (h)

November

2: Wolves (a)

9: Fulham (h)

23: Aston Villa (a)

30: Newcastle (h)

December

3: Ipswich Town (a)

7: Man City (h)

14: Brighton (a)

21: Arsenal (h)

26: Bournemouth (a)

29: Southampton (h)

January

4: Chelsea (h)

14: Leicester (a)

18: West Ham (a)

25: Brentford (h)

February

1: Man Utd (a)

15: Everton (h)

22: Fulham (a)

25: Aston Villa (h)

March

8: Ipswich Town (h)

15: Newcastle (a)

April

2: Southampton (a)

5: Brighton (h)

12: Man City (a)

19: Bournemouth (h)

26: Arsenal (a)

May

3: Nottingham Forest (h)

10: Tottenham (a)

18: Wolves (h)

25: Liverpool (a)

The 2024/25 Premier League season will start on Friday August 16 and conclude on Sunday May 25 2025.

The campaign will run over 33 weekends, four midweek rounds and one Bank Holiday matchweek.

The Community Shield will take place on Saturday 10 August and for the first time, the FA Cup final will be played on Saturday May 17.

The Champions League final will be held on Saturday May 31. The Europa League final will be played on Wednesday May 21 in Bilbao, with the Europa Conference League final a week later on Wednesday May 28.

Live Premier League on Sky Sports in 2024/25

Sky Sports will show 128 games exclusively live in the 2024/25 season - and a brand new agreement between Sky Sports and the Premier League means even more live matches from 2025/26.

From 2025, Sky Sports will broadcast a record minimum of 215 Premier League matches a season after finalising a new four-year agreement.

Throughout the 2024/25 season, you can watch Premier League match highlights for free - without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

You'll find highlights from every Premier League game in the Score Centre, as well as on the Sky Sports website and Sky Sports app shortly after full-time, or from 5.15pm for midday Saturday kick-offs. You can also watch them on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

You can stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW - find out more about instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England cricket and much more.

Sky Sports+ will give more choice to sports fans via live streams and a new dedicated channel, at no extra cost.

Launching this August, Sky Sports+ will be transformational in the amount of choice sports fans will have access to via live streams on Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the improved Sky Sports App on mobile.

With more coverage than ever before from the EFL, both tennis Tours and men's Super League, Sky Sports customers can enjoy more than 50% more live sport this year.