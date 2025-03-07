Jean-Philippe Mateta: Crystal Palace forward set to make comeback in FA Cup quarter-final with Fulham after injury vs Millwall

Jean-Philippe Mateta is recovering well from the "huge wound" he sustained against Millwall in the FA Cup and is expected to return for Crystal Palace's FA Cup quarter-final with Fulham at the end of March, says Eagles boss Oliver Glasner.

The France striker was rushed to hospital and required 25 stitches after being taken out by goalkeeper Liam Roberts' red-card challenge early in Palace's FA Cup win over their local rivals last Saturday.

Palace chairman Steve Parish described it as "the most reckless challenge I've ever seen" and Roberts has now been handed a six-match ban.

Image: Roberts kicked Mateta in the head with a high boot, leaving the Crystal Palace forward needing lengthy treatment

Speaking on on Friday, Glasner had a positive update about Mateta's condition and revealed the forward will join his team-mates on their warm weather training camp next week.

"He won't play [against Ipswich] but he's doing well," said Glasner. "He's at home. Fortunately he had no fractures and no concussion, it's a huge wound which was stitched but healing is going like we expected and hoped.

"He will go with us next week to Marbella, training individually, and if everything goes how we expected and wish, he should be available for the Fulham game.

"Everybody is in touch with JP and messaging him. Everybody knows he's doing well. He'll be back soon. His mother came from France. So he's in the best hands! Great support at home."

Asked about the possibility of a longer ban for Roberts - who apologised to Mateta after the game - Glasner said that decision lay with the FA but that he was keen to move on from the incident. He also spoke out against the abuse Roberts has since received online.

"It's their decision, their rules," said Glasner. "They will decide according to the rules they have.

"I know the goalkeeper apologised to JP, he text him and the game has gone, this action has gone, I'm pleased it's not that worse that we thought it could be during the game, now for it is looking forward for the next games.

"There's no space for abusing somebody. He knows he made a mistake and how he decided during the game to make this action. He had to decide it in 0.1 seconds. We have lost JP in this game, we can't play him [on Saturday] but it's not too bad."

Ref Watch: 'Roberts did not intend to hurt Mateta'

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher felt "justice was done" with the red card for Roberts but insisted he did not intend to hurt Mateta.

"There's no doubt about it, it's a red card," he said on Ref Watch. "Justice was done because he was given a red card on the field and quite rightly so."

He added: "The FA always has the power to increase a ban if it's warranted.

"I was involved in the case with Ben Thatcher, when he smashed into Pedro Mendes, into the advertising boards, and the FA gave him an eight-game ban because they thought it was really, really bad.

"I think everyone would say this was bad, but what I would say in defence of Roberts is that I don't think he meant for one second to hurt Mateta.

"I make that very clear. He's raced out of his box very unwisely. He has panicked. He has got to get the ball.

"The other thing that didn't go in his favour is that the ball is not on the ground, the ball is in the air, so he's got to go with a high boot.

"He didn't have to do it either, because if he had waited in his box there was a fair chance the ball would have come to him.

"But once he takes that action he's completely mistimed it and got it wrong, and it's a red card there's no doubt."

Millwall 'disgusted' by Roberts abuse

Millwall have since released a statement regarding the reaction to Roberts' tackle on Mateta, condemning the abuse the goalkeeper had received, adding they deplore the "character assassination" that had ensued.

"The club are disgusted by abuse directed towards goalkeeper Liam Roberts following Saturday's unfortunate collision with Jean-Philippe Mateta," a Millwall spokesperson said.

"The reporting on the matter, as well as disgraceful suggestions made by certain news organisations and high-profile figures within the sport that Liam intended to harm Jean-Philippe, has contributed to the unwarranted character assassination of Liam and fuelled abhorrent online abuse towards him.

"No player at Millwall Football Club steps onto the pitch with the intent to harm another and the club will continue to support Liam, who reached out to Jean-Philippe personally on Saturday evening with an apology, which was accepted immediately

"The club are pleased to hear positive updates from Jean-Philippe and wish him the best in his recovery."