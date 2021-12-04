Paul Cook sacked by Ipswich after nine months in charge following goalless draw at home to Barrow

John McGreal has taken interim charge of Ipswich following the sacking of manager Paul Cook after Saturday's goalless draw at home to League Two side Barrow in the FA Cup.
The result meant Ipswich have won just two of their last nine matches in all competitions, while they have one victory from four in their most recent League One fixtures.
The club also confirmed Gary Roberts, Franny Jeffers, Ian Craney and John Keeley have left their roles at Portman Road.
Ipswich Town Football Club can confirm that manager Paul Cook has been relieved of his duties.— Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) December 4, 2021
We thank Paul for his efforts and wish him the very best going forward.#itfc
Mark Ashton, Ipswich's chief executive, told the club's website: "Firstly, we would like to thank Paul and his team for their efforts in what has been a difficult transition period for everyone.
"I know how much Paul wanted to succeed at this club. However, following discussions with the board, we have decided a change is needed for our long-term interests.
"At this moment, there is no one lined up to replace Paul. There will be an extensive search to find the best replacement for the club."
Cook replaced Paul Lambert as Ipswich boss in March this year and signed a contract until the summer of 2023.
McGreal will be assisted by Rene Gilmartin, with U23s coach Kieron Dyer and head of academy goalkeeping Carl Pentney also in the dugout.
Ipswich are currently 11th in the table, seven points behind MK Dons - who occupy the final play-off spot - and 11 points behind leaders Rotherham.
Ipswich's next game is away to Charlton on Tuesday before a trip to Wigan and a home match against Sunderland.