Sean Dyche says Burnley's technical director Mike Rigg will bring new thought process with transfers

Sean Dyche says new technical director Mike Rigg will provide a different thought process as Burnley look at the "bigger picture" with January transfers.

The Clarets appointed Rigg - who has previously held roles at the Football Association and Manchester City - as technical director last week.

Burnley boss Dyche says while the club do have targets for January, they are looking for Rigg to enhance their recruitment process for the long term, and not "miraculously" bring in a significant amount of players.

"Mike Rigg (technical director) is coming in to give us a new thinking, new set of eyes or a new thought process, adding to the thought process on players," said Dyche.

Dyche says January is a 'tough' transfer window

"Everyone knows January is a really really tough window. To make it clear we're not looking for Mike to come in and miraculously hand over seven players. We're looking for a longer reward than that, a bigger picture process to help add to what we do on the recruitment side.

"January is forever problematic for players so we'll just have to wait and see. There's certain people who we think we're interested in."

Burnley face Crystal Palace on Saturday, looking for their third win of the season following their 2-1 defeat against Newcastle on Monday Night Football, where a Ben Mee own goal saw them fall behind in the opening five minutes.

Despite the 17th-placed side's lack of wins this season, Dyche says Burnley have always shown strong belief and can handle any pressure.

Burnley lost 2-1 against Newcastle on Monday Night Football

"There is always pressure, that's the game we're in," added Dyche.

"It is balanced with frustration but then equally those two things are balanced out when I see a group of players committed as they are, delivering performances which I think are improving, then that gives you a real belief in what you do."

He added: "The belief has been strong here for a number of years and a lot of our performances this year have been close."

