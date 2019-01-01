Burnley could start Nick Pope for Barnsley FA Cup tie to add to goalkeeper selection headache

Nick Pope has been out of action since July with a shoulder injury

Burnley manager Sean Dyche will soon have three fully-fit England international goalkeepers to choose from as Nick Pope nears his long-awaited return to action.

The 26-year-old, who made 38 appearances in all competitions last season in place of the injured Tom Heaton, has been out of action since July after suffering a serious shoulder injury in the Clarets' Europa League match at Aberdeen.

Pope is helped off the pitch at Aberdeen

Dyche then turned to former West Ham and Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, but he was dropped for the returning Heaton during Sunday's 2-0 win over the Hammers at Turf Moor.

Pope, who impressed during the last campaign and earned an England call-up, is also back in contention and could be in line to start against Barnsley in the FA Cup on January 5.

"Popey is getting closer," Dyche said. "He's training all the time now virtually, so he needs to get at least one more game into him. Possibly we'll consider it for the cup game, because he's that clear.

"He's been training with us for about a month, and we have to be careful, we have to give him the chance to be right.

Tom Heaton, right, replaced Joe Hart for Burnley's win over West Ham

"And, of course, there's the competitive element with the other goalkeepers. Tom has come in and delivered a very good performance."

The competition for the No.1 jersey had left Heaton considering his options, but the 32-year-old has since revealed his surprise recall means the situation "probably changes now".

Dyche is expected to stick with Heaton for Burnley's crucial trip to fellow Premier League strugglers Huddersfield on Wednesday, which could also see a return to action for Robbie Brady, although the game comes too soon for Steven Defour and Stephen Ward.

Robbie Brady has missed the last two weeks with a hip problem

"Robbie's got a chance, Steven I don't think will," Dyche said. "Wardy is getting closer, but needs match time.

"Steven's not really serious, it's just making sure, to make sure he comes back.

"Robbie's has just been a knock, a very slight tear in his hip abductor, it just needing settling down, but he's been back on the grass training and he's clear at the moment, so he's got a chance of coming back into the thinking."