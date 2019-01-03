Sean Dyche keen to keep Burnley's three goalkeepers

0:52 Sean Dyche is hopeful of hanging on to all his goalkeepers Sean Dyche is hopeful of hanging on to all his goalkeepers

Burnley manager Sean Dyche is pleased to have three top-class goalkeepers to choose from and sees no reason to loan any of them out.

Nick Pope is back in contention to play in the FA Cup game against Barnsley on Saturday after being sidelined since injuring his shoulder in the Europa League tie with Aberdeen in the summer.

Joe Hart has been a regular starter for the Clarets this season, but Tom Heaton has been preferred for the last two games which Burnley won against West Ham and Huddersfield.

England goalkeeper Heaton had appeared set to quit the club after his path to the first team was blocked by fellow internationals Pope and, more recently, Hart, but his surprise recall has caused him to rethink his desire to leave Turf Moor in January.

"Popey is not quite fully fit yet but he's been training with us for a long time now and he's chomping, that's for sure, to be ready to play," said Dyche.

"We'll decide that over the next couple of days, but certainly his mentality is really clear.

"Tom's come in and done well, Joe's done well. Sometimes it can be unfortunate for 'keepers and fortunate for the one coming in.

Highlights from Burnley's 2-1 win over Huddersfield in the Premier League.

"What I mean by that is it is good goalkeeping, but also sometimes just that you do need a team in front of you to operate.

"Tom has come in and the team has operated in front of him so I think that's helpful as well.

"I like them all and it's 'who's up for the task, who's ready to play at any given time?' That's what I'm here to do, pick a team that can win games."

Pushed on whether or not he can see any of them going out on loan this month, Dyche replied: "We'll see. There's no reason to at the moment other than their reasons which is that they all want to play, of course."

Wednesday's 2-1 win at Huddersfield lifted Burnley out of the bottom three and Dyche has praised his side's mentality after back-to-back wins.

"The main thing I keep going on about is the performance levels," he said. "I felt in the build-up to Christmas, apart from the Everton game (1-5), I thought that some of the scorelines hadn't gone with us, but the performances were better.

"I think we've shown that and then got the scorelines as well in the last two games. I think there have been two very good performances and a real good balance between the key things in the game.

"People talk about the four blocks and you've got to get them all right in the Premier League. The tactical side, the technical side, the physical side and also the mentality of the team.

"There have been clear signs of that coming back to where we want it to be and I think the last two have not only come back, but we've also delivered the performances that have then won as well. So we are very pleased with that."