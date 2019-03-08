Sean Dyche says he has 'moved on' from Jurgen Klopp row

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has played down his clash with Jurgen Klopp earlier in the season, insisting their touchline spat was merely a difference of opinion.

The Clarets travel to Anfield on Sunday, as Liverpool bid to get their title challenge back on track after dropping to second in the table with a 0-0 draw at Everton last weekend.

After exchanging harsh words in December, following a 3-1 Liverpool win and a serious injury to Joe Gomez sustained, Dyche believes all differences have now been set aside.

"I don't think there was anything other than an opinion," Dyche said. "All managers have their view of the game, sometimes you think you've seen things you haven't.

"But that's each individual. All I know if they moved on we've moved on. The facts are the fact, they were very strong on that occasion and beat us far and square. We have to take on this game for our needs, getting points on the table."

Klopp's side could be four points off the pace at kick-off on Sunday, as City host Watford a day prior for the evening fixture.

Despite Dyche's personal ties to Liverpool - admitting he used to support the club as a youngster - the Burnley boss insists all his side can do is focus on themselves.

"I was a Liverpool fan as a kid. It's a fantastic, historic place to be, Anfield. They're going fantastically well.

"It's a real big challenge, we're playing a top, top side and one I believe can win the title.

"But there's a job to do for us which is to deliver a performance. They've lost one game all season for good reason because they're a strong side and strong squad, but we have got to take belief from our Tottenham win and the result at Old Trafford into it."

When asked about Klopp's recent blaming of the weather conditions during Liverpool's Merseyside derby draw, Dyche refused to criticise his counterpart.

"I know that you're mocking certain situations but every manager has a view, it's as simple as that," said Dyche.

"I'm certainly not going to question any manager's view, I know how tough it is. I don't think they'll be too worried about the weather they'll be getting on with the game and trying to win a game, as we will.

"You've got to give a view. People give a view on the question they're asked about."

Dyche confirmed Steven Defour is likely to be out for the rest of the season after surgery on his calf, while Aaron Lennon has returned to training on grass but remains unavailable.