Burnley win at Bournemouth one of our best away days, says Sean Dyche

Sean Dyche heralded Burnley's resilience to come back to win at Bournemouth as one of their "best away performances".

Burnley were dealt a blow inside four minutes when Ashley Barnes accidentally headed beyond Tom Heaton, but barely a quarter of an hour later they were ahead and never looked back at the Vitality Stadium - with goals coming from Chris Wood, Ashley Westwood and Barnes at the right end.

The victory moved Burnley eight points clear of the relegation zone with five games to go and Dyche told Sky Sports: "It'd be up there, the mentality of winning games is difficult anyway, but coming from one down to win with control is very pleasing.

"We put in a very good performance here last season and won 2-1, and we brought that mentality into this game too."

The win, Burnley's second in a row, cemented a solid 2019 which has seen them move clear of the bottom three and all but secure their Premier League survival for another year, and Dyche paid tribute to his players' performance since Christmas.

He said: "You could look at when we had 12 points from 19 games and saying that run up to Christmas defined our season, but we've turned that mentality around, a very healthy return of 24 points since then."