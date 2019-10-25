Sean Dyche: Frank Lampard is putting his stamp on Chelsea

0:51 New Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is already making his mark on the team says Sean Dyche New Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is already making his mark on the team says Sean Dyche

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has been impressed with the start Frank Lampard has made as Chelsea manager and says he is moulding the team in his own way.

Chelsea travel to Burnley on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, looking to extend a six-game winning run in all competitions.

The Blues are fresh from a 1-0 win at Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday, and Dyche believes Lampard's early-season success can continue.

"Frank is putting his own stamp on things and they are a very good side, without a doubt," said Dyche, who will next week celebrate seven years in charge at Turf Moor. "I like what the players are producing.

"I can only speak from the outside looking in but he's had a learning curve in the Championship and he's obviously dealing with a better group of players.

"I think he has added to that and he's adding his own way in how he wants the team to perform.

"You can see the pressing lines, the sharp energy of the side, the backline trying to advance and shorten the pitch, he's quite obviously looked at the technical things.

"And he's still trying to find pockets of quality by using some of the young players, with that bit of freedom that comes with young players, they don't overthink it.

"His challenge - and he'll probably know - is to try and make that last a season."

Ben Mee believes Burnley can build on their encouraging opening to the campaign

Meanwhile, Burnley captain Ben Mee is urging his side to capitalise on their promising start to the season.

Burnley will close the gap on fourth-placed Chelsea to just two points if they win on Saturday evening.

"We've started the season well and we've something to build on," Mee said. "Hopefully like last year, we can get stronger and stronger and be in a really positive position.

"But it's early days. We just want to carry on with that mentality and the type of performances we've been producing.

"They're on a real good run. They've got some good, young talent mixed with a few older heads and it's certainly a real good blend.

"It's always good to see young English boys doing well and thriving in the Premier League. We'll have a job on our hands, it will be a real good challenge."