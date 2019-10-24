Danny Drinkwater to resume Burnley training after nightclub attack, says Sean Dyche

Danny Drinkwater has made just one appearance for Burnley since joining on loan from Chelsea

Burnley manager Sean Dyche expects Danny Drinkwater to return to full training next week after recovering from injuries he sustained in an attack outside a nightclub in Manchester.

Drinkwater suffered a badly injured ankle and facial injuries last month after he was attacked by a group of men outside the Chinawhite club in Manchester.

The former Leicester midfielder has managed just one appearance for Burnley since joining on loan from Chelsea in August but Dyche expects to have the England international available again soon.

"We're hoping by next week he can join in on a day-to-day basis with the first-team squad," said Dyche.

"He needs that now, as it's been a bit of time. He didn't have enough football time when we got here and we just about got him close to that and then he had another period out.

"Now we've got to give him more football time, as in games.

"It's not so easy to get them games but we can make sure that we arrange enough to get him to some kind of speed so that he can at least be part of the group and be active again for us."

