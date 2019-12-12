Sean Dyche still believes in Burnley squad despite series of defeats

Sean Dyche insists he has faith in his squad, despite Burnley suffering three defeats in a row.

A 2-0 defeat at home to Crystal Palace was followed by a 4-1 loss against Manchester City and 5-0 drubbing away to Tottenham last weekend.

That has coincided with some injuries in the camp but Dyche has backed his players to turn their form around as they prepare to face Newcastle at Turf Moor on Saturday.

"I have spoken about the competitive nature of the group and I am not underestimating the players that are coming in," said Dyche.

"It's fair to say the team were going well and we had two 3-0 victories [against West Ham and Watford] and they've had three losses.

"On that score, then you think there's an effect [of injuries], but I do believe in all the players. Whoever I put out, I believe they can perform to win games.

"I'm disappointed we haven't performed as well as I'd like but I do think having injuries puts a strain on your squad, especially with three games in a week."

Despite the pressure on his depleted squad, Dyche is not convinced he will be given any significant finances to spend in the January transfer window.

"The finances are always balanced here, so unless Santa is very kind, I don't think we'll be getting a wheelbarrow full of cash," he added.

"It's the reality of it and we've been there before. It's tough in the January transfer window. No one really wants to lose players unless the sums make it so.

"Not many are giving players away, so it's just a tough window, full stop."

Despite their current travails, Dyche insists the success or otherwise of Burnley's season can only be judged at its conclusion.

"You have to take the rough with the smooth, you have to take a few knocks, and you get some great results but our judgement is at the end of the season," he said.

"Last season, no one was bothering about the bad results we had, they were just considering we had a brilliant second half of the season, got 40 points and were secure again."