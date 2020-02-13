Sean Dyche: Danny Ings' Southampton form 'no surprise'

Danny Ings is the joint-third top scorer in the Premier league this season

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says the form of former player Danny Ings comes as "no surprise" to him.

Burnley head to St Mary's to face Ings' Southampton in Saturday's lunch-time game.

The striker has scored 14 goals in 24 appearances for Southampton in the Premier League this season - the joint-third best in the competition.

The England international spent three years playing for Burnley under Dyche before leaving the club in 2015.

"Really tough injuries he's had and a great mentality to get through them," said the Burnley boss.

Sean Dyche and Danny Ings earned promotion to the Premier League during their time together at Burnley

"He has really found his fitness and his form. He's playing very, very well.

"[His form is] not a massive surprise to me. He's a good player, there's no two ways about it."

'Momentum helps with mentality'

Burnley are on a three-match unbeaten run that includes a 2-0 victory at Manchester United

Saturday's game features a mid-table clash with both Burnley and Southampton locked on 31 points. Burnley sit 11th in the table and their opponents in 13th.

Burnley are on a three-match unbeaten run following a period of four straight defeats and Dyche believes momentum is important for his players' confidence but not a defining factor in their performances.

"It's nice to gain some momentum, it helps with mentality," added Dyche.

"I think the mentality has been strong [among the players] because we did hit a period of a tough run with results. It does age your group but it doesn't guarantee the next match, not remotely.

"It helps bring that inner confidence back to the fore."

'Unique situation with Gibson'

Burnley signed Gibson from Middlesbrough for £15m

On Wednesday, defender Ben Gibson was given permission by Burnley to train with his former club Middlesbrough.

Gibson has played six times in all competitions since joining Burnley in 2018 and was the subject of three failed bids for his services from Watford during the January transfer window.

"It's quite a unique situation for me, there's a private angle to it which will remain private. He's with Middlesbrough training there to keep fit and stay sharp. He's still a Burnley player and contracted to Burnley," said Dyche.

"The club have handled and managed this situation in an appropriate manner. Only time will tell if he will play for Burnley again. We'll wait and see what the next step is for us as a club and equally for him as a player."