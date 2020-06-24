Phil Bardsley signs new one-year contract with Burnley

Phil Bardsley has extended his Burnley contract

Phil Bardsley has signed a new one-year contract at Burnley.

The defender's previous deal expires at the end of June, but he has now agreed terms on an extension to make him available for the remainder of the current campaign and the 2020/21 season.

Bardsley joined the club in 2017, 11 years after he played six matches in a loan spell with the Clarets, and has made 53 appearances in his second stint at the club.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche was without all his senior out-of-contract players, including Bardsley, for the 5-0 defeat to Manchester City, but will now be able to call on the experienced full-back for the remaining eight games.

Dyche was unable to name a full bench on Monday, but the manager denied the frustrations he expressed in pre-match interviews indicated any broader problems behind the scenes.

"I had to chuckle because I heard somebody say the other night it's the first time that Sean Dyche has questioned the board," he said.

"I think most boards would be happy if they only got questioned every seven-and-a-half years."

Hendrick set to leave the club

Jeff Hendrick will leave the club after Burnley were unable to agree terms on a new deal with the Republic of Ireland international.

The 28-year-old joined Burnley from Derby in August 2016 for a then club-record fee of £10.5m and has since made 139 appearances for the club, scoring 10 goals.

The midfielder has attracted interest from Italian giants AC Milan, with the Serie A side signalling their interest in Hendrick prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Goalkeepers Joe Hart and Adam Legzdins and winger Aaron Lennon will also leave the club after reaching the end of their contracts.