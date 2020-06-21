Ben Mee says Burnley are targeting Europe as club prepares to restart Premier League campaign

Burnley captain Ben Mee says the club are targeting Europe as they get ready to play the first of nine remaining Premier League matches, when they take on Manchester City on Monday night.

Burnley are the last club in the English top flight to return to action as Mee gets set to face his boyhood club at the Etihad Stadium, live on Sky Sports.

As it stands, the top six will qualify for Europe next season but even eighth place could be enough if City's European ban is upheld and a top-six team wins the FA Cup.

Burnley are three points off that position going into Monday night's game and Mee believes playing in Europe next season is a realistic target.

"It's within our reach," Mee said. "It's something we can look for and maybe aim for. Every player wants to play in Europe.

"Those are the nights you remember when your career is finished so certainly it's something we'll look to do again."

Mee and Burnley lost 4-1 to Man City when the clubs met at Turf Moor in early December

Should Burnley reach Europe, it would add to an already highly condensed fixture list, with players facing the prospect of a very short off-season following the unscheduled three-month gap in fixtures.

That period has hardly been a break for players unsure of when they might return, but the defender is not worried about the prospect of this season and next almost bleeding into one.

He added: "It's such a strange time but we're just going to have to deal with it. I won't be complaining if we get a week off and then it's back into the season.

"We've had plenty of time off. This is how it's going to be for us. It's not much of a problem.

"There's plenty of people struggling in the world right now and we won't be complaining."

Chris Wood scored in Burnley's last outing back on March 7, a 1-1 draw at home to Tottenham

Mee admits his first season as Burnley captain has been a huge learning experience as the coronavirus pandemic has thrown up unforeseen challenges.

The 30-year-old found himself spending much of lockdown on conference calls with fellow Premier League skippers and officials, discussing everything from potential pay deferrals to Project Restart and all the necessary protocols to make it happen.

"I've learned a lot and it's been a valuable experience to be part of every little bit that's going on," Mee said.

"I've been in touch with all the boys and being that point of contact builds that relationship with the team, it makes it stronger with each player who wants to speak to me.

"It's brought me closer to the team as a captain and as a leader."

Mee says he has learned a lot by being Burnley captain this season

The early days of Project Restart saw plenty of debate over how safe it would be for players to return to training, with several raising their concerns publicly.

That led to some tough conversations between captains, but Mee said he was able to take a backseat on most conference calls with his own players comfortable with the measures being put in place.

"I think players were unsure at first and rightly so, we didn't know what was going to be happening in regards to coming back into training," he added.

"People had concerns, there's always that element of the unknown.

"But we took it step by step and the Premier League did a good job of making sure we as players all felt safe and secure coming back in.

"I didn't feel too much need to jump in. Others had concerns but I wasn't as concerned. The group of players I lead, we were all in the same boat, we'd been given guidelines we were all happy with."