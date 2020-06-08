Burnley: Premier League fixtures, injury latest ahead of season restart

The Premier League is back - but what shape are Burnley in? Fixtures, injury latest, the manager's view and more...

Who have they got left to play?

Sean Dyche's men face a real mix of opponents over the final weeks of the rescheduled league campaign and it doesn't get much trickier than facing Manchester City away in their first fixture after the restart. The Tykes' last home win against City came in March 2015, but you have to go all the way back to March 1963 for their last away victory.

They then host struggling Watford at Turf Moor, before a crunch clash with Crystal Palace that could prove pivotal in the race for a top-half finish, and a meeting with Sheffield United, who will no doubt have their sights firmly set on European qualification.

That precedes successive tricky away trips to sides with contrasting outlooks in West Ham and champions-elect Liverpool, before they round off the season with fixtures against Wolves, Norwich and Brighton.

Monday, June 22

Man City vs Burnley

Kick-Off: 8pm; Live on Sky Sports

Thursday, June 25

Burnley vs Watford

Kick-off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick

Monday, June 29

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

Kick-Off: 8pm

Burnley vs Sheffield United

West Ham vs Burnley

Liverpool vs Burnley

Burnley vs Wolves

Norwich vs Burnley

Burnley vs Brighton

Where can they finish?

With nine games remaining, Burnley are six points behind fifth-placed Manchester United and nine behind fourth-placed Chelsea, meaning hopes of bettering their highest ever Premier League finish (7th in 2017/18) remain well and truly alive.

Data guru Ben Mayhew has simulated every possible result from the remaining 92 games and calculated each club's range of possible final league positions - in addition to probabilities for each standing.

But while cracking the top 10 remains within reach, this modelling suggests the club are most likely to end the season in anywhere from 10th to 12th, which indicates they could be on course to improve on last season's 15th place.

In fact, 15th appears to be the worst-case scenario in the event of a disastrous streak in the weeks following the league's scheduled restart on June 17.

Any other commitments?

Burnley's involvement in both domestic cup competitions was fleeting this term. Back in August, they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup after a 3-1 home defeat to League One Sunderland, while they exited the FA Cup at the fourth round stage at the hands of Norwich, losing 2-1 at Turf Moor on January 25.

Is everyone fit and available?

Ashley Barnes has scored six times and played 19 Premier League games for Burnley this term

With no suspensions to factor in and few injuries to consider, by all accounts Dyche appears to have a well-stocked arsenal ahead of the restart. Forward Jay Rodriguez suffered a knee injury in the club's last outing against Tottenham but it's thought the opener against City will come too soon for him.

Elsewhere, Ashley Barnes has been missing since New Year's Day following hernia surgery, but it is expected that he, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Matthew Lowton could be available for the club's final run of games.

What form were they in before the break?

The enforced break came at an unfortunate time for the Tykes, who were on a seven-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, having held Tottenham and Arsenal to 1-1 and 0-0 draws respectively and beaten Manchester United 2-0 at Old Trafford on January 22.

The aforementioned FA Cup defeat to Norwich means Dyche's men have lost just once in 11 outings in all competitions this calendar year.

What's the manager said?

In a recent interview with Sky Sports' Adam Bate, Dyche displayed that he is clearly well aware of the challenges that lie ahead for his side as they look to finish the season in the best possible fashion.

"These are exceptional times and exceptional circumstances so you have to think a bit differently. The way I look at it, this will come down to how flexible you can be to use the time available. Each coach will be trying to get the players as game-ready as he can.

"Part of the mentality to perform will be clear-mindedness. We are certainly looking for that from the players. Focus on the challenge in front of us. That is one of the things that I think will be important.

"The big question is how quickly you can get into a format that suits the players and remind them of what they need to do. Everyone will be looking for that continuity. We just need to get to a level where we think we can win games."

The betting: Can the Clarets crack the top half?

Burnley were struggling under Sean Dyche, but he has turned the ship around yet again. The Clarets are coming out of the break to a seven-match unbeaten run, including impressive wins over Manchester United and Leicester, while holding Arsenal to a goalless draw during that streak, too.

They have to travel to Manchester City and Liverpool, but aside from that it is a run-in full of games where Dyche's men can pick up valuable points to make that 15/8 price look tempting.

Burnley to finish inside the top half - 15/8 with Sky Bet

