Burnley fan Jake Hepple sacked for part in 'White Lives Matter' banner

A banner reading 'White Lives Matter Burnley' was flown over the Etihad on Monday

Jake Hepple, the Burnley fan believed to be behind the 'White Lives Matter' banner which flew above the Etihad Stadium on Monday, has been sacked by his employer Paradigm Precision.

Since the Premier League's return last week, players and coaching staff members have been wearing shirts with Black Lives Matter displayed on the back and taking a knee when matches begin, to show their support for the anti-racism movement.

Shortly after kick-off between Manchester City and Burnley on Monday, a plane flew above the stadium, displaying the message 'White Lives Matter Burnley'.

Burnley chief executive officer Neil Hart says the club are working hard with the community in the town to eradicate any forms of discrimination

The banner has been widely condemned and Burnley intend to hand the fans responsible lifetime bans from the club.

A spokesperson from Paradigm Precision said on Wednesday: "We have concluded our investigation into the conduct of one of our employees in relation to an incident at the Burnley v Manchester City match, as well as other related manners.

"We have concluded that there has been a break of the company's various policies and procedures. The individual no longer works for the company.

"Paradigm Precision does not condone or tolerate racism in any form and is fully committed to diversity and inclusion."