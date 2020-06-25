Jeff Hendrick rejects Burnley contract offer amid AC Milan interest

Jeff Hendrick signed for Burnley from Derby in 2016

Burnley are set to lose midfielder Jeff Hendrick after he rejected a contract extension amid interest from AC Milan.

The Clarets made the announcement as they confirmed senior players Aaron Lennon, Joe Hart and Adam Legzdins would be leaving Turf Moor at the end of June when their contracts expire.

Burnley's statement read: "The Clarets have lodged their retained list with the Premier League, which confirms the departures of senior men Joe Hart, Aaron Lennon and Adam Legzdins, along with the news that midfielder Jeff Hendrick has rejected a new contract offer."

Hendrick, capped 54 times by the Republic of Ireland, is out of contract this summer and is yet to agree an extension with the Premier League side.

Joe Hart is also set to leave Burnley

Milan signalled their interest in Hendrick prior to the coronavirus pandemic and are currently assessing their options ahead of the next transfer window.

The Serie A giants - much like their rivals Inter - have been looking increasingly more to the English market in recent months and came close to signing Wigan defender Antonee Robinson in January.

Burnley have held initial talks with Hendrick over a new contract and remain hopeful of keeping him at Turf Moor.

A number of other Premier League clubs have shown an interest in Hendrick, who has been a mainstay in the Burnley midfield under manager Sean Dyche.

The 28-year-old joined Burnley from Derby County in August 2016 for a then club-record fee of £10.5m and has since made 139 appearances for the club, scoring 10 goals.

Hendrick has returned to training with Burnley as the Premier League gears up to return on June 17.