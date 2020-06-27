Sean Dyche: Burnley will look to Europe to bolster squad

Burnley boss Sean Dyche says the club will be adopting a different approach in the transfer market this summer

Sean Dyche says Burnley will look to the European transfer market to bolster a depleted squad this summer.

The departures of Jeff Hendrick, Joe Hart and Aaron Lennon in the past week have led to Dyche publicly voicing his frustration with the club's board - sparking speculation over his own future at Turf Moor - but also leaving an increasingly threadbare squad.

Burnley have long relied on the English market, with their last overseas import being the £8m signing of Steven Defour from Anderlecht in August 2016.

That has been down to a limited scouting infrastructure overseas and what Dyche calls a "risk-averse" strategy from the club's board, with the added complications that come with asking players to move to a new country as well as adapt to a new league.

But Dyche said Mike Rigg, appointed as the club's technical director in 2018, has worked to improve the club's networks abroad ahead of what could be a busy summer.

"We have got more depth, more knowledge," Dyche said. "Mike Rigg has been working hard to give us more knowledge of the European market, so who knows? Watch this space."

Dyche also spoke of the increasing difficulty of finding affordable English players - despite the club having a long history of success in signing players like Nick Pope and James Tarkowski and seeing them go on to earn England recognition.

But with that model growing more and more difficult as lower-league clubs demand ever higher fees for young prospects, Europe could therefore be the key to keep the club moving forward.

"We have built a deeper market with more people on the ground, more analysts looking at players," Dyche added. "It's still a risk-reward strategy from the board, and it's usually risk-averse.

"Foreign players sometimes come over and find it hard to settle. Our board don't want to make mistakes that cost money…

"It's about doing the depth and the background to swing the odds in your favour."

As attention begins to shift towards the summer market, Dyche has repeatedly said Burnley are on a sound financial footing despite the coronavirus crisis.

And so, while Dyche repeated the view that emerging star Dwight McNeil would one day need to leave the club to fulfil his potential, he insisted he would not come cheap.

"I don't think we've ever planned to stay in anybody's way, but equally we're in a position the last few years to stand our ground in the market," Dyche said.

"There was a time when people might have thought that if a player is doing well for us, you could nick him. That's not the case now.

"If people want to come for our players they will have to pay heavy prices."