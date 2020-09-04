Ben Gibson: Norwich set to sign Burnley defender this weekend

Ben Gibson has played just six times for Burnley in two years

Burnley defender Ben Gibson is set to complete his move to Norwich this weekend.

The Canaries have agreed to take Gibson on loan with an obligation to make the deal permanent.

Gibson's expected switch to Carrow Road will bring an end to his disappointing time at Burnley.

The 27-year-old moved to Turf Moor in August 2018 but has struggled to make an impact under Sean Dyche, recording just six appearances in that time.

Gibson played just once for Burnley last season and spent part of the campaign training with his boyhood club, Middlesbrough.

